LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County authorities are investigating after a 13-year-old was shot in Pahrump.
About 10 p.m. Thursday, Nye County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a boy who had been shot in the 5000 block of Holly Street, according to a news release.
The boy had apparently been shot by his father, whom he does not live with, the release said.
The boy had sent a text message to his father to let him know he was going to come over, but did not receive a response, the release said.
The boy entered the house using a hidden key, according to the release. His father heard a noise in the living room and came out of his bedroom with a gun. He told police he saw a dark figure moving toward his bedroom door and shot the boy.
The boy was transported to Desert View Hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.
