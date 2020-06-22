LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An elderly Pahrump man could face a jury trial in an animal abuse case from 2018, officials said Monday.
The charges against Phillip Peng, 73, move to Pahrump District Court after a hearing in the lower court resulted in a proceeding for a possible jury trial, said a spokesman of the Nye County District Attorney's Office.
Peng faces a charge of torturing, maiming, mutilating or killing an animal, a class D felony in Nevada. He is accused of drilling a hole in a desert tortoise's shell to leash it, then further abusing the animal by keeping it in water.
The veterinarian at the time of the discovery, July 2018, said the hole in the shell caused the tortoise extreme pain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.