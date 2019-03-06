PAHRUMP, Nevada (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff's Office said officers arrested a staff member at Pahrump Valley High School accused of soliciting sex and nude photos of a 15-year-old student.
Danny Lisk, 27, was arrested in Laredo, Texas Thursday afternoon as he attempted to cross the Mexico border, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office. He had $8,840 on him and NCSO said he'll be extradited to Nye County this week.
A nationwide warrant was issued for Lisk after the teen reported that he had flirted with her on Snapchat, requested nude photos and offered her $50 to have sex with him. NCSO said she had talked to him at the school before that. He made comments about her body and friended another 15-year-old girl on Snapchat, making similar requests and asked her to delete their conversations.
Deputies executed a search warrant for records through Snapchat and found several photos of Lisk and of female high school students. Some photos showed girls' buttocks and were taken without their consent. NCSO said Lisk sent several hundred messages and requests to the high school student.
Lisk faces charges of promotion of sexual performance of a minor, luring children and unlawful use of a minor in producing pornography.
