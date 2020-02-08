LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A group from Pahrump were arrested mid-January in a child sexual abuse investigation, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
On Jan. 17, deputies, detectives and the Department of Family Services went to a home in Pahrump as part of the investigation. At the home, four people were arrested.
NSCO said it was reported the children were given alcohol to make them sick and they were being sexually abused by all of the suspects on multiple occassions. Victims were able to describe in detail the numerous incidents involving all suspects. Some of the reports included acts of bestiality, NCSO said in a video press release.
All suspects were booked into the Nye County Detention Center on multiple charges each:
Eric Garcia, 29
- 20 counts of child abuse
- 17 counts of sexual assault
- two counts of bestiality
- 17 counts of lewdness with a child under 14
- 20 counts of preparing, advertising or distributing pornography with a minor
- 20 counts of using or permitting a minor to produce pornography
- 20 counts of possession of pornography of a person under 16
Mickey Cagle, 30
- two counts of sexual assault
- two counts of child abuse
- two counts of lewdness with a child under 14
Danny Hicks, 50
- four counts of child abuse
- three counts of sexual assault
- two counts of bestiality
- four counts of lewdness with a child under 14
and Vickie Bachli, 49
- child abuse
- lewdness with child under 14
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.