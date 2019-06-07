LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Pahrump brothel is hosting an adult prom for clients who feel like they may have missed out on a quintessential high school experience.
Sheri's Ranch announced the invite-only event will take place at the brothel the evening of June 15.
"I was apprehensive at first when the sex workers approached me with news that several of their clients expressed interest in redoing their prom here at the brothel," Dena, the brothel's madam, said in a news release. "But after speaking with the women and giving it more thought, it became clear to me that a Nevada brothel is the ideal place to host a promenade dance for adults interested in experiencing, or reexperiencing, the all-American rite of passage on their own terms."
"So much of what we do here at Sheri's involves offering our clients an environment where sex workers encourage visitors to freely experience all of their fantasies and desires without judgment or shame," she said. "Many of our clients are Baby Boomers or Gen Xers that went to high school at a time when nonnormative self-discovery, gender identity, and sexual adventurism was often met with bullying and shaming. Many people went through high school feeling repressed and unfulfilled, only to discover and take comfort in their true selves later in life."
The release said the prom is an opportunity for clients to "close the door on their high school personas" and celebrate their uniqueness.
(1) comment
Any news on if they are fulfilling movie fantasies such as Leia in her costume from Jabba's palace?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.