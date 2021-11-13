LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas dog owners and their four-legged companions gathered for a "pack walk" to honor two lives.
A group of about 200 people gathered to honor 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog Max Saturday morning. Police say both were killed on Nov. 2 when Tintor's SUV was struck by a car driven by former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III.
Angela Pinzon from Golden Retriever Rescue Southern Nevada and Sabrina Smilor from NamaStay Dog Training organized the walk at the Town Square shopping center.
“I think it has a different dynamic because it’s a dog in the car and the way that they perished," Smilor said.
Smilor said it was a larger turn out than they were expecting and are grateful for everyone that came. Dogs were given white bandanas as a symbol of peace.
“It’s an angelic movement I guess or symbol for them to wear and it just says we’re all part of a movement in honor of her," Smilor said.
Max was a golden retriever. Sandy Fink brought her two retrievers Liz and Louie and describes their breed as giving unconditional love.
“We heard about Max and thought we should come out and support and help Max go over the golden rainbow," Fink said.
One of the participants named Patti said what happened to Tintor and Max could have happened to anyone.
"I have daughters, she has a daughter, she’s my sister Alyssa, and it just could’ve been any of us and that’s how I feel. I just came out to support the family and show them that we care," Patti said.
Kyle Grijalva was passing a poster board around for people to sign their names and their dogs' names.
“Just wanted to show support of what happened I mean this is a tragedy and just kind of show their family that you know we’re behind them and we want justice," Grijalva said.
