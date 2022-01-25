LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Whether it’s ground-level ozone or particulate matter from wildfires or dust, our good air quality days seem to be getting fewer each year.
“We rank 12th worst air quality in the country because of ozone, and 25th worst because of particulate matter,” said Dr. Antony Chen, director of the Urban Air Quality Laboratory at UNLV School of Public Health.
Ground-level ozone concentrations are higher during the heat of the summer. The biggest contributor to ground-level ozone is motor vehicles and their exhaust.
Last year, the area also experienced more days with high particulate matter, mostly due to wildfire smoke that drifted into the valley.
Those two pollutants can cause respiratory problems for people with lung issues, the elderly or the very young.
Chen said there is no easy fix to the problem, pointing at our changing climate where we see hotter days and less rain annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.