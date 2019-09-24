LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The owners of Scratch Made in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District average about two customers a day.
“We're looking at $0-10 a day,” said co-owner Allyson Yaeker. “We’ve had to put our own money in [the business] to stay afloat.”
Yaeker said they used to make about $500 on a good day. She believes a city construction project along 3rd Street is making it hard for customers to access her bake shop.
“We used to have on street parking, but the city narrowed the street,” said Yaeker. “Our entire street has been closed for months. The access to come through our door has been a challenge.”
The City of Las Vegas is giving 3rd Street a $19 million face-lift that will see a new sidewalk and change the area's landscaping.
The project is slated for completion in April 2020, but because crews are working south to north, the expectation is that the portion near Yaeker’s bakery should be done sooner.
“We just ask [business owners] be patient,” said the city's traffic engineer, Gena Kendall. “We think it'll be so wonderful for the community.”
Kendall said the project is meant to help small businesses in the long run by creating a more pedestrian friendly environment and ultimately more foot traffic for small businesses.
“The whole reason for what we're doing is to revitalize these businesses and make them more profitable and bring more businesses out here," said Kendall.
“We wont make it,” said Yaeker. “There’s no way we can make it because we have no one going through the door.”
The City of Las Vegas said it does not offer grants or accommodations for businesses in Yaeker’s position. However the city does occasionally post about small businesses like Yaeker’s to expand visibility.
Yaeker said she hopes to make it through the construction and will continue to adjust by closing early and cutting inventory.
