LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The owner of a southwest valley spa faces several charges after police say he ran Image Med Spa without a license.
According to an arrest report for Skyler Pearson, 33, he and his partner opened the spa prior to the pandemic in December 2019.
Police said while he and his partner had intimate knowledge of the invasive and noninvasive procedures taking place at the spa, neither of them had medical degrees nor had they gotten an appropriate business license from Clark County.
Several customers eventually filed complaints about the business, either relating to botched procedures or claims Pearson had reportedly made.
Police raided the business in 2020, when they spoke with employees of the spa. Nearly all of the employees "sounded concerned" about what they were doing, according to the report.
Pearson reportedly claimed at many times to be in medical school, that he was a registered nurse, and that he had 16 years of experience in the medical field, which would mean he was a teen when he started.
When police spoke with Pearson, he said he "didn't think he needed" a county business license. He later told police, "I don't give a [expletive] about this company, to be honest."
Pearson faces many charges in the case, including forgery, acting as a medical practitioner without a license, performing surgery on others without a license, unlawful practice of dentistry and acting as a nurse without a license.
He is expected in court again on May 4.
