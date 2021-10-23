1023 edc traffic

Traffic on I-15 northbound at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 (RTC)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers advised drivers to avoid I-15 northbound and northern 215 beltway after a tractor-trailer overturned, spilling garbage and 40 gallons of diesel on the roadway.

The crash took place before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. NHP posted on Twitter that drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes. 

Overturned tractor trailer on I-15 northbound at northern beltway in Las Vegas on Oct. 23, 2021 (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Regional Transportation Commission said the I-15 was closed for several hours at the 215 beltway and Tropical Parkway, advising drivers to use Las Vegas Boulevard if they were trying to make it to the speedway. 

On Saturday, NHP tweeted that cleanup would take hours, and that traffic would be backed up at Lamb Boulevard.

Travelers headed to Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) music festival faced significant delays.

 

