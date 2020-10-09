LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An overturned tractor trailer has closed the Interstate 15 southbound off ramp to go towards Blue Diamond Road, NHP announced on Twitter.
According to NHP, the overturned tractor trailer is near the I-15 southbound to go to SR160 westbound offramp.
NHP says that drivers should expect the ramp to be closed for most of the afternoon.
NHP says it is only a minor injury has been reported.
#trafficalert ⚠️ I-15 SB to go SR160 WB off ramp, overturned tractor trailer. Road closures will be in place while we investigate. Expect this ramp to be closed for most of the afternoon. Thankfully just a minor injury reported. Avoid the area! #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/WlraNFs7yt— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 9, 2020
