LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A tractor trailer carrying garbage overturned on the I-15 northbound exit at Flamingo Tuesday morning.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka, the trailer was traveling east on Flamingo onto the northbound I-15 ramp when it overturned.
Smaka said the driver was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The I-15 on ramp at Flamingo was closed pending cleanup of the trash and tractor trailer.
