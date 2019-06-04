LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An overturned semi-truck caused traffic delays early Tuesday morning on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The truck was traveling south on I-15 just north of the speedway when the driver overcorrected, went off the road and overturned, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The male driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.
The driver, who has not been identified, was being transported to a nearby hospital, NHP said. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
One southbound lane reopened about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.
