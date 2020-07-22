LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An overturned moving truck is causing delays near the Lake Mead exit in Henderson on Wednesday.
NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the crash happened on the 95 northbound to Lake Mead Parkway eastbound. All lanes of the U.S. 95 eastbound ramp blocked as a result of the crash.
A tow truck is en route to the scene.
The male driver of the moving truck was transported to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, according to Trooper Buratczuk.
