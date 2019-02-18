LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said part of Interstate-15 was closed in both directions due to multiple crashes early Monday morning.
Drivers also had to deal with icy road conditions, snow and low visibility on the roads.
***Traffic Alert*** Snow covering the travel lanes on northbound I-15 between Jean and Las Vegas!!!! @NHPSouthernComm has shut down the highway between Jean and St. Rose Pkwy.... pic.twitter.com/Fkoo1ZF6rb— Ken Smith (@KenSmithTV) February 18, 2019
According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety's traffic reports page, NHP was responding to about 10 crashes on I-15. Traffic was being redirected to Las Vegas Boulevard, NHP said.
NHP later tweeted the closures on I-15 had been extended to Primm.
Drivers were told by NHP to expect major delays. By about 10 a.m., I-15 had reopened in both directions.
#TrafficAlert I-15 is closed in both directions between State Route 146 and Jean due to icy road conditions and multiple crashes. Traffic being diverted to Las Begas Blvd. Expect heavy delays and avoid the area. #drivesafenv #BuckleUp #DriveSober #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 18, 2019
“From Buffalo Bills, Primm, to [Seven Magic Mountains], it took us 45 minutes because route 15 was closed,” said Esti Piels, who is visiting the valley from Pennsylvania. “We took the back road and found a semi stuck, perpendicular to the road.”
“[The snow] was coming down side ways,” said one driver stranded in Jean overnight.
“We got out early….We heard about the horrendous closure and how bad it was backed up,” said Kristy Glinski who traveled to Las Vegas for her daughter’s volleyball tournament. “So we got routed around [to Las Vegas Blvd].”
The Nevada DPS traffic page did not list any fatal crashes. NHP was also responding to accidents in Summerlin on County Highway 215 near Sahara Avenue.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for the Summerlin, Centennial Hills, Anthem, Spring Valley and central Las Vegas Valley areas. The advisory was placed from 10 p.m. to Monday morning at 4 a.m.
Summerlin had the most snowfall in the Far Hills Avenue area with a recorded 2.25 inches, according to FOX5 Meteorologist Cassandra Jones. The Anthem area had the second most snowfall at a recorded 1.5 inches. The southwest valley, as well as the Fort Apache and Blue Diamond area, saw 0.75 inches of snow.
Visitors to the Las Vegas Valley took advantage of the holiday and the weather by visiting Red Rock Canyon.
The park expected more than four thousand people to visit on Monday, though the scenic route was closed for a few hours in the morning due to unsafe conditions.
🧐 How unusual is it for #LasVegas to have 3 snow days in 1 month? 🤔It's not too uncommon! Here are the years that we've had more than 3 days of + 0.0" snow at @LASairport (McCarran) in 1 MONTH since 1935. ❄11 snow days in Jan 1949! Wow! 🌨#VegasWeather #VegasSnow #NvWx pic.twitter.com/YrGy0Kp8Hs— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 18, 2019
Another cold storm was expected to drop in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, bringing more chances for snow.
As of 6 p.m. on Monday, traffic on I-15 toward California was heavily delayed.
