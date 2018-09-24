LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced an overnight lane restriction on U.S. Highway 95 will be in place starting Sept. 29.
According to NDOT, the inside travel lane between Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road on southbound U.S. 95 will be closed between 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 till 4 a.m. on Sept. 30.
The overnight closure is for repairing the rails in the center median, NDOT said.
Motorists were advised to use caution while driving through the work zone, heed construction signage and use alternate routes whenever possible.
