NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A home in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley caught fire in the early morning hours on Wednesday, causing substantial damage.
The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded about 2:10 a.m. to the home on Cedar Waxwing Street, near Aviary Way and the 215 freeway. According to a release, the department arrived within five minutes of the call.
When they arrived, the home was heavily engulfed. Firefighters searched for one last resident before confirming the person was outside of the home.
No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to help the residents.
"It is an absolute tragedy when anyone loses their home, but a tragedy so close to the holidays is simply devastating and our hearts go out to those residents this Thanksgiving season" stated North Las Vegas Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The department reminded residents to make sure their fire detectors are in working order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.