LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said an overnight double house fire left three people hospitalized, including a firefighter.
Firefighters were called about 12:20 a.m. on July 11 to 824 Eugene Cernan Street, near Alta and Buffalo drives.
At arrival, flames were seen from the garage of the one-story home. More fire engines were called to the scene as the fire spread quickly and threatened the two-story home next door at 828 Eugene Cernan Street.
Two people in the home were taken to a nearby hospital, one for burns and the other for smoke inhalation, officials said. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for potential smoke inhalation.
The neighboring house then caught fire. Officials said due to the calm weather, dense smoke filled the area, making it difficult to breathe and see.
About 90 minutes later, most of the fire was out. Firefighters stayed on scene for several house putting out hot spots. Damage is estimated at $500,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.