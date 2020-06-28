LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two downtown Las Vegas homes were damaged in an overnight fire Sunday, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters responded to 720 N. 23rd Street about 1 a.m. on June 28. The caller said it was his house and he was stuck in the backyard unable to get out due to the intensity of the fire.
Firefighters arrived to heavy fire from the front and left side of the one-story house. A car in the driveway was also burning. The fire extended via a backyard tree to the neighboring home.
The homeowner was rescued and uninjured. Firefighters evacuated the neighboring home where four adults lived.
About 30 minutes later, the fire was out, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.
Damage of the original home is estimated at $150,000, as it was gutted by the fire. The neighboring home has about $35,000 in damage.
All residents involved were uninjured and staying with friends.
Officials said the cause is still under investigation, but aren't ruling out fireworks. Neighbors told officials there were several fireworks in the neighborhood before the fire.
