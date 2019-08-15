LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire at a Las Vegas car dealership overnight Thursday destroyed three vehicles and a shed, according to fire officials.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire happened at about 3:36 a.m. Aug. 15 at 3800 Vegas Drive at B&B Auto Sales.
LVFR reported three vehicles and a shed caught fire. The fire is out and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
