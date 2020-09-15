LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a statement Tuesday, the Nevada Governor's office for New Americans said thousands of immigrants in Nevada could face deportation following the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals' decision to vacate a preliminary injunction halting the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designations from four countries.
The ruling would impact those with TPS designations from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan, the statement said.
The Governor's office for New Americans issued the following statement:
This court’s decision is devastating to our immigrant community in Nevada. There are over 4,000 TPS holders across the State of Nevada, many of whom have been here for decades – raising their families and contributing enormously to our state.
Recipients of TPS are inextricably linked to our communities and our economy. TPS holders are our friends, our neighbors, and our colleagues. Forcing these Nevadans out of the country, many who are serving as essential frontline workers during this COVID-19 pandemic, not only puts these individuals back in potential danger but also significantly impacts the lives of their families and our local communities.
