LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. Rep. Susie Lee has announced that nearly $1 million will go towards supporting child care programs at colleges and universities in southern Nevada.
The grant is a part of the Department of Education's Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program, which helps low-income parents to obtain college degrees with the help of campus-based child care services.
Four Nevada institutions are receiving portions of the $1.18 million grant:
- University of Nevada, Reno: $215,173
- Nevada State College: $74,531
- College of Southern Nevada: $435,179
- University of Nevada, Las Vegas: $460,091
For more information on the the Department of Education’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program, click here.
