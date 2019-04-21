LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters responded to a fire that had spread from a tree to a nearby house in the west valley on Sunday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called to the 4100 block of El Camino Way, near West Sahara Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard, about 10:32 a.m. A palm tree had caught on fire and the flames had spread to the attic of a house.
When firefighters arrived, additional units were called to the scene, LVFR said. Firefighters were concerned the fire would spread to another house.
"Brisk westerly breezes spread burning embers throughout the neighborhood," LVFR said. "Then the fire spread to the attic of the house next door."
Firefighters were able to bring the situation under control within 15 minutes, according to LVFR. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation. Fire investigators believe the fire started outside one of the houses on El Camino and spread to the palm tree.
One of the homes sustained serious damage to the attic, while the house next door had minor damage to the exterior.
Damage cost estimates were not immediately available. It was unknown if anyone was displaced due to the fire.
