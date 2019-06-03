LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a deadly crash in the east valley that left one person dead early Sunday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the area of East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road about 4:12 a.m. The crash involved two vehicles.
A 2018 McLaren 570S was headed south on Pecos and was approaching Tropicana at a high rate of speed, Lt. Greg Munson said at the scene. The driver of the McLaren failed to stay in his respective travel lane and lost control of the vehicle.
Munson added the McLaren caught air slightly before the driver lost control, crashing into a 2000 Toyota Camry that was parked in a parking lot. A 39-year-old man was sleeping inside the parked car, and security tried to wake him up to move his vehicle minutes before the crash.
The man who was asleep inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene, Munson said. The Clark County coroner identified the man as Joshua Badell. His cause and manner of death were still being investigated as of Monday morning.
The other two injured were the driver and passenger of the McClaren, 29-year-old Stanley Butler from Washington D.C. and Levone Brant-Blagburn, 29, of Temple Hill, Maryland. Butler was in serious condition and Brant-Blagburn was in critical condition, police said.
Police said the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.
"We've got to stop this, this is out of control," Munson said at the scene. "Some of our impaired driving fatalities, we've had passengers in the vehicles as well, and so we all have to take that collective responsibility. All of us have to take care of each other and make sure we don't get behind the wheel."
The intersection of Tropicana and Pecos was closed for several hours while LVMPD's fatal team investigated the scene.
This was Metro Police's 50th traffic-related fatality for 2019.
The Clark County Coroner's Office is expected to identify the deceased after next of kin has been notified.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
