If you have ever wanted to see the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile in person, here's your chance.
Oscar Mayer is bringing its iconic 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels to the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.
Visitors can catch a glimpse of the vehicle, meet the "hot doggers" — aka drivers — and perhaps get a Wiener Whistle at four events:
- Oct. 10: Walmart, 5200 S. Fort Apache Road, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 11: Walmart, 6464 N. Decatur Boulevard, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 12: Walmart, 540 Marks Street, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 13: 29th annual Fall Harvest Festival, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit https://www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile for more information.
