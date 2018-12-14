LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Route 91 Harvest Festival could be making its return to Las Vegas next year.
Organizers of the festival are planning its return to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time since the 1 October shooting in 2017, according to Clark County.
A county spokesperson said Live Nation, which operates the festival and Live Nation Vegas hope to have the event in 2019.
MGM, which owns the festival grounds said there’s no formal announcement yet. "We’ll announce when we’re ready to, if there is anything to announce. The village site remains closed ... (and there are) no immediate plans to reopen."
