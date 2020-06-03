LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Organizers for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) announced Wednesday that they plan to hold CES 2021 in-person in Las Vegas.
Organizers said in a posting on its website that major brands are committed to the show.
In the posting, organizers say "safety, security and health are always a priority at CES." As a result, organizers are working closely with "the Las Vegas community, including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and hotel venues, "as they develop and implement their re-opening plans."
According to organizers, new plans for CES 2021 include:
- Regularly clean and sanitize spaces across the show venues and provide sanitization stations throughout;
- Better enable social distancing, including widening aisles in many exhibit areas and providing more space between seats in conference programs and other areas where attendees congregate;
- Issue best practices for attendees, such as wearing masks and avoiding shaking hands, and for exhibitors on product demonstrations;
- Limit touch points throughout the facilities including through cashless systems for purchases and transactions;
- Evaluate solutions for contactless thermal scans at key venue entry points;
- Provide enhanced on-site access to health service and medical aid.
