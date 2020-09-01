LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Seventeen community organizations penned a letter to Las Vegas sports teams, thanking them for their response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The letter thanks the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Lights for various acts of solidarity.

Last week, the Golden Knights and other NHL teams suspended play for two days in response to the shooting. Las Vegas Police Protective Association President Steve Grammas criticized the move, saying the team was "extremely quick to turn their back on law enforcement."

The Aces also suspended games, while the Raiders changed their Twitter cover photo to "Black Lives Matter." Wide receiver Tyrell Williams was seen entering practice wearing a shirt that said, "Stop killing Black people!"

The Las Vegas Lights stopped mid-game Aug. 30 to hold a demonstration against racism.

The letter reads: