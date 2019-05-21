LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local and state organizations are working to make sure kids and teens don't go hungry during the summer break.
The Clark County School District, Three Square, Nevada Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and the Nevada Department of Agriculture's Children Nutrition Program each have programs students can take advantage of to receive hot meals during the summer when school is out.
CCSD said it would be providing free meals for any student under the age of 18. The school district provided a list of locations where students could be provided meals, including breakfast and lunch.
Students and families were encouraged to call the specific site for any questions about menus and meals.
Three Square's Summer Food Program, as part of a national program, said it would be providing meals all summer long at schools, community and recreation centers. Meals will also be offered at faith-based and nonprofit organization centers.
The service is free and any child under 18 is applicable for the program, according to Three Square. No applications are required, but families were encouraged to call ahead before meal times so sites could plan accordingly.
To find meal site with Three Square, call or text 866-348-6479. For Spanish speakers, call or text 877-842-6273.
Through the Summer Food Program, children can receive up to two meals, a meal and a snack or two snacks everyday, according to the Nevada Department of Agriculture.
Meal sites include schools, recreation centers, playgrounds, community centers, faith-based organizations, day camps, housing projects and more, the department said. A guide was provided to families to locate the nearest meal site.
As part of the Summer Food Program, WIC said it was hosting meal sites for children under 18 while school is out of session. The organization shared a map on where kids could receive snacks and meals.
