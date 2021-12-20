LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid in full the mortgage on the home of fallen Nevada State Police trooper Micah May as part of its Season of Hope campaign.
Trooper May was a 13-year veteran with the Nevada State Police. He was hit and killed by a carjacking suspect while attempting to deploy stop sticks on I-15 in July.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a group that supports first responders, veterans and their families across the U.S. The organization expects to end the year having donated 200 homes.
Trooper May is survived by his wife Joanna and their two children.
Joanna provided the following statement:
Someone mentioned the charity Tunnel to Towers and I was going to pursue the application process when I was stunned to learn that Tunnel to Towers had already reached out to Nevada Highway Patrol. I got the news via Bluetooth while I was driving. I could describe exactly where I was at the moment I got the wonderful news. None of what was happening seemed real, and this made me feel like I had people bigger and stronger than myself with me during this nightmare. Tunnel to Towers is a selfless caregiver like Micah. How can I ever express my appreciation? My children and I still have our home.
