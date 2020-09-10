LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Oregon's Enchanted Forest amusement park has turned "very dark, very red, very eerie" in the shadow of ongoing wildfires in the area.
Located in Salem, the park shared photos on its social media pages with the caption "no filter," showing its attractions with an "omnious" red glow.
Susan Vaslev with Enchanted Forest called the scene "very dark, very red and very eerie."
According to KPTV, Enchanted Forest was built 49 years ago and features story book characters like "Humpty Dumpty" and the "Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe."
