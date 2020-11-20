In this photo provided by the Corvallis Police Department is the scene where an Oregon man crashed a Tesla while going about 100 mph, destroying the vehicle, a power pole and starting a fire when some of the hundreds of batteries from the vehicle broke windows and landed in residences in Corvallis, Ore., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Corvallis Police Lt. Ryan Eaton says Dylan Milota was driving a 2019 Tesla S Tuesday night when he lost control, left the road and hit a power pole. (Corvallis Police Department via AP)