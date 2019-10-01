LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the last two years in October, the Fraser family has traveled from La Palma, California to remember a loved one who died in the Las Vegas shooting.
Around noon Tuesday, the Fraser family crowded around Brian’s tree at the healing garden. The husband and father was killed after the gunman opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October 2017.
“Today we’re fixing up the tree a little bit,” 12-year old Brayden said. “We’re adding stuff, we’re taking down faded pictures. It just makes me feel like [my dad] is always with us—that he’s protecting us.”
Brayden talked about his father’s role in his life and how it will be hard to replace his absence.
His dad served as his football coach during his younger years, helped him with homework, and took him to baseball games at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
“It’s going to get easier but right now its not that much different.”
However, with each new picture, decoration and light Brayden adds to his dad’s tree he feels a little better. His mother Stephanie also finds comfort at the healing garden.
“It’s healing to the soul to fix [his] tree and knowing he’s looking down and he’s happy to see us making sure the tree is beautiful,” Stephanie Fraser said.
Like the Frasers, hundreds of locals and out of town visitors funneled in and out of the garden in observance of the 58 lives lost.
“His soul was beautiful so I think for me I want the tree to look beautiful because he was such a beautiful human being.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.