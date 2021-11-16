LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- OptumCare Nevada is looking to fill a number of positions at an on-site hiring event Tuesday.
The event is happening between 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. at 2716 North Tenaya Way.
The group seeks to hire a variety of people, including registered nurses, LPNs/LVNs, medical assistants, patient care coordinators and associate Patient Care Coordinators.
Those interested are encouraged to bring a resume and be interview-ready. Some job offers will happen on-site.
To register, visit this form.
