LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Opportunity village is looking to fill dozens of full and part-time positions at it's upcoming spring fair.
The non-profit is hosting a large job fair at the Magical Forest (6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89146) May 7th and 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Open positions include direct care, social workers, culinary staff, custodial, production and retail operations, and media management.
If you're interested Opportunity Village encourages you to fill out an application online ahead of the event.
A link to fill out an application can be found at careersov.com.
