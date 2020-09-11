LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Operation of the call center for Nevadans' Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims will transition from Alorica to the Nevada unemployment office.
The transition will take place over the next 30 days according to a joint press release from the Department of Employment, Rehabilitation and Training (DETR) and Alorica, a company that was contracted in to operate a call center for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims for self-employed workers.
DETR brought Alorica on in April to run the PUA call center, with the understanding that DETR would consolidate services for traditional UI claims and PUA claims.
Nevadans can start or continue online PUA claims filing as before, and all claims data will be retained with DETR. Individuals with ongoing claims in the system are not required to take any additional action and are reminded to continue filing weekly claims.
Individuals filing PUA claims by phone, should continue to utilize the same phone number to file claims by calling 800-603-9681.
