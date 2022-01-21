LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's Food & Drugs announced Friday an opening date for its long-awaited new Smith's Marketplace store in Henderson.
According to a news release, located in the Cadence community of Henderson, the $24 million Smith's Marketplace will open its doors on Jan. 29.
The store will mark the second Smith's Marketplace location in Nevada and will add 230 new jobs to the area, the company said.
The 125,000-square-foot, multi-department store features grocery items, apparel, housewares décor, toys, hardware, small kitchen appliances, a Starbucks, Murray’s Cheese shop and Smith’s Fuel Center.
The store is located at 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway. It will open at 7:30 on Jan. 29.
