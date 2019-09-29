LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An unlikely group is helping in the fight against the opioid epidemic. Hundreds of Las Vegas realtors now have the training and tools to make sure prescription drugs don’t fall into the wrong hands.
Usually at an open house, realtors hand out fliers with information about the property. Now some valley realtors are also handing out bags to help sellers deactivate and dump any unused drugs before potential buyers come into their home.
“We want everybody to see these were our kids, brothers, sisters, neighbors,” advocate and mother Debi Nadler said.
Nadler lost her son Brett. He along with dozens of faces on banners in Nadler’s backyard, died after overdosing on drugs.
“A very easy way kids do get it is from the medicine cabinets,” she said.
That’s why realtors are stepping in to make sure that access isn’t so easy anymore.
“It gives you an idea of what to look for,” Nevada Realtors immediate past president Heidi Kasama said. “We all know we have an opioid epidemic in our communities.”
Hundreds of valley realtors are now learning the signs of addiction and what to look out for in loved ones.
They said believe it or not, a common way to steal drugs is at open houses.
“Unfortunately, an open house is an open door to the public,” Kasama said. “And so we always advise our homeowners to put away valuable things and we have to remind them those valuable things are also prescription drugs. I’ve been at an open house where I heard cabinets being opened and closed. I had to go back there and say, ‘I’m selling the house. I’m not selling what’s inside the drawer.’”
That’s why realtors are handing out Deterra bags to help people safely dispose of their drugs.
“I know in my office we have them,” Kasama said. “We’re giving them to agents to give to homeowners when they’re buying or selling homes.”
Instead of dumping unused prescriptions in the trash or leaving them in your medicine cabinet, the bags can be used to deactivate drugs so that they will not work. Then the bag can be tossed.
“I think it's some of the solution. I think it's a start,” Nadler said.
Nadler noticed when pills went missing. She wishes options like this were around when her son was battling his addiction.
“Do I think the epidemic is under control and getting better? No, it's getting worse,” Nadler said.
That’s why she is glad to hear realtors are helping kick addiction to the curb.
“I think they're going to catch the people who have their blinders on and don't really think it could happen to their family, their kids,” she said.
On Friday, the RALI Nevada trailer was at the Nevada Realtors state conference. The trailer is built to replicate the bedroom of a teenager to show parents and others where kids hide drugs.
Nadler is organizing a nationwide walk to raise awareness of the drug epidemic. The first event will be in Las Vegas on November 22. For more information, click here.
Nothing unreasonable in this at all. Just count on crossing paths with a pill bottle now and then anyway!
