LAS VEGAS (FOX 5)-- A Valley man found three dogs tied up, caged, and left for dead in the desert.
"At first when we got off the truck and started walking the trail, we kept hearing them all the way up there," said Adolfo Valdivia.
Valdivia was hiking with his sister east of Sunrise Manor Thursday night when they heard something in the distance.
"We walked all the way up there and that's where the dogs were, on the other side of the wash," said Valdivia.
Over the rocks, trash, and broken glass he found one dog in a cage and two dogs tied up.
"They were really hungry, they had a little bit of water but they still were dehydrated ... it was heartbreaking," said Valdivia.
There usually aren't many people on those trails. It's why Valdivia likes to hike there with his dog so he can let him off the leash. When he found the deserted dogs, at first he kept his distance.
"They were crying. They wanted to come to me but I couldn't do anything because of my dog,"said Valdivia.
Valdivia said he tried calling animal control, but it was after hours. So then he turned to Facebook.
"Probably ten minutes after my messages started blowing up with people trying to help," said Valdivia.
He waited with the dogs while volunteers with On My Way Home Rescue camp came to help. One of the rescuers said the dogs were in bad shape. They were underweight, had skin infections and one of the dogs had a chunk of its ear bitten off.
They're doing better now but need a lot of care. One of the puppies is about 12 weeks old and another dog recently had a litter.
Community members helped raise more than $1,000 in just a few hours to help On My Way Rescue pay for medical care.
The dogs will be at an animal hospital all weekend getting extensive care. Everything veterinarians find will be turned over to investigators.
Valdivia said he's just glad he went for a walk Thursday night.
"I had to pick up some milk for my kids so I figured on my way back I'd stop at the grocery store ... I wasn't going to come here in the first place," said Valdivia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.