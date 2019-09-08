HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A good Samaritan was the first person at the scene of a deadly plane crash on Sept. 7 near Henderson Executive Airport.
Two people died and two more remain hospitalized.
The good Samaritan was Henderson resident Sevag Sagherian.
“I looked in the rear-view mirror and just saw a blaze of fire,” he said. He was driving down Volunteer Boulevard with his two sons in the car.
“First I said, ‘Oh, I think it's a car,' because I saw a huge explosion,” he said. “Then my son said, ‘No, we're by the airport. I think it was a plane.’”
His son was right, so Sagherian turned around to help.
“I got out, I told my son to call 9-1-1 and I ran toward the blaze,” he said. “I got there first and all I could see was this guy running toward me, moving slowly. He was on fire. I kept telling him, ‘Drop, drop and roll!’ And he needed help rolling. He was exhausted from trying to pat out the fire. I took my shirt off and I was hitting him with it, but the flames would just not - I couldn't put them out.”
Sagherian helped a second person, pulling him away from the burning plane.
“Something in me said this plane is going to blow up again, I just sensed it. I had no idea why,” he said. “And I said, we've got to get this guy on the other side of this bridge. And as soon as we did, there was another explosion. So I got some shrapnel in my shin.”
Sagherian also inhaled too much smoke.
ONLY ON FOX5: Good Samaritan recounts deadly plane crash, near Henderson Executive Airport.He ran toward the fire to help and had to be treated for smoke inhalation. You'll hear his full story tonight on @FOX5Vegas at 10. pic.twitter.com/mJNDegcgSl— Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) September 9, 2019
“The heat was just unbelievable. I've never felt that kind of heat,” he said.
When first responders arrived, they took over. Sagherian went to University Medical Center to be checked out for smoke inhalation.
“It’s very surreal, it's a nightmare,” he said. “I honestly can't believe it happened.”
On Sunday night, he was out of the hospital and breathing better. But he said he can’t shake what he saw.
“When you hear people crying and in that physical shape, you have to help out,” he told FOX5.
Sagherian said he does not consider himself a hero. He just hopes he did enough to make a difference.
“What I did was crazy,” he said. “But at the same time, on the flip side, it's inhumane to not help out. I couldn't live with myself if I didn't help out.”
The single-engine plane was on its way to an airport near San Diego. It was registered to a flight school in Southern California.
NTSB and FAA investigators are still looking into what exactly caused the crash.
