LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eight months after owners announced the groundbreaking of the Circa Resort and Casino, builders have worked at remarkable pace to complete the downtown project by next winter.
The hotel and casino on Fremont Street is planned to debut in December 2020 with 510 rooms, complete with a two-story casino and several-story sportsbook.
The construction team, which numbers several hundred people, has built six out of thirty five stories so far.
FOX5 got a behind-the-scenes tour of construction from owner Derek Stevens. The FOX5 Drone also captured an aerial view of the progress.
"We're building something pretty special," Stevens said. "I think this will be great for downtown, but overall -- great for Las Vegas," he said.
Starting in January, Stevens will start to announce what restaurants and bars will Circa "home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.