LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The state's only legal cannabis consumption lounge has reopened.
Nuwu Cannabis is getting ready to reopen its tasting room on Memorial Day weekend. The lounge has been shut down since spring 2020.
Deryn Pete, vice chairman of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe that owns and operates the dispensary, said the lounge is a great attraction for tourists, as cannabis can be consumed legally only in your home per Nevada law.
"We have taken a safety-driven approach with reopening the tasting room by eliminating walk- up customers and reopening with table package only," said Deryn Pete, vice chairman of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe.
Each table package group will be separated by dividers with air purifiers in each section, she added.
