LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas food pantry is bringing the experience of online grocery shopping to families in need.
Assistant Executive Director of Lutheran Social Services, Derrick Felder, walked FOX5 through how their clients utilize DigiMart.
It starts with an in person visit to Lutheran Social Services to fill out some paperwork.
"Once we have them in our system, it will generate a unique number that they will use on DigiMart," said Felder.
There’s volunteers to help people get logged in for the first time, but after that, clients can shop online from anywhere with internet access.
"Our clients, they choose their food,” said Felder. “We don't pick it for them. And that by itself provides them with dignity and respect."
DigiMart’s website aims to make things easy. Clients start with 100 points to shop with. Each item’s color-coded. Green items are healthier and cost less while red and yellow items cost more points and generally aren’t as good for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.