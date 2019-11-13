LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In need of some new glasses? Eyeglass retailer Warby Parker is opening its first store in Las Vegas.
Opening on Nov. 16 at Downtown Summerlin, the new store will mark the online-based retailer's first location in Nevada.
Designed to resemble a classic library, the Warby Parker store will offer shoppers a chance to try on different frame styles. Store advisers — outfitted in “bleu de travail” French worker jackets — will be on hand to offer styling advice and show Warby Parker's various lens offering, from progressives to light-responsive to blue-light-filtering.
The retailer will also have a children's collection available in store.
Warby Parker said it accepts certain UnitedHealthcare and Spectera vision plans. Eligible members can receive a new pair of glasses or prescription sunglasses for the cost of their copay, which is normally $25 or less, according to a news release.
The Downtown Summerlin store, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
