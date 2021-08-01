LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Sunday, 61,514 people attended the 2021 Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium where parking and other logistics were put to the test.
The game between USA and Mexico was Allegiant Stadium's third major event, but the second time the stadium held an event at capacity.
Two fans rooting for Mexico parked at their nearby business and walked to the stadium. They both agreed a parking structure is needed.
Paul Ponpow was dropped off with his family to avoid paying the price for parking.
“The cost, I mean it’s, there’s really nowhere to park and we see businesses blocked off and were charging a lot, so I just thought it’ll be more convenient our neighbor drop us off to save the money so we could have a good time," he said.
Parking and infrastructure were big issues last month during the Garth Brooks concert.
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said heat and inexperience were the main culprits last time. This time he said there's been a significant list of changes.
“From the last event the rideshare lot has been relocated. ADA access has been stepped up, there’s been additional cooling stations, shade structures have been added. Water stations have been implemented," Naft said.
He said making the necessary updates could be a year-long process.
"Today I met with the fire chief and Metro’s top enforcement officer here on site just to get their perspective. We will sit down around the table again this week and go over everything that went right, everything that went wrong and everything that needs to be tweaked for next time," Naft said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.