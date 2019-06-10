LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A rollover crash in the northwest valley left four teens injured and one dead.
The collision happened at 10:17 p.m. Sunday on North Shaumber Road between Tropical and Centennial parkways, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Evidence and witness statements indicated a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, whose six occupants ranged in age from 17 to 19, was traveling southbound on the access road when it lost control and rolled down an embankment, police said.
Two passengers riding in the bed of the truck were ejected when the vehicle rolled over, police said. The Las Vegas Fire Department responded and performed life-saving measures to the occupants who were ejected and one who was inside the vehicle.
A three were transported to UMC Trauma; one of the passengers, an 18-year-old, succumbed to her injuries, Metro said. Two other occupants suffered only minor injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and did not show signs of impairment. She remained on the scene.
This collision marks the 52nd traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2019 and remains under investigation.
