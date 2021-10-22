LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person was sent to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in the west valley.
According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting around 8:12 p.m. on the 6000 block of Bromley Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue.
Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect left the scene on foot, according to police.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.