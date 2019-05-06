LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Downtown streets were closed off Monday morning while a suspicious package was investigated.
Casino Center Drive to Main Street was closed, and City Marshals were being called in to investigate.
About 7:49 a.m., the package was cleared and a suspect was taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
