LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a homicide in the central Las Vegas area on Saturday.
According to Lt. Richard Meyers, officers were called to the 3300 block of South Athens Street, near East Desert Inn Road and South Maryland Parkway, at 9:47 a.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired.
When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Sgt. John Scott with Metro's Homicide Section said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Scott said the shooting started after a fight broke out, but it was unknown was caused the altercation. One person was taken into custody and police said they were determining how the person was connected to the shooting.
Officers were searching for two adult men suspects in connection to the shooting, according to Scott.
No physical description of the suspects was immediately available.
Stay with FOX5 for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.