LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one person dead.
The shooting was reported about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Sundance Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
When officers arrived at the home, they saw a man exiting the house, Metro said. He was taken into custody.
Officers went to the back of the home and found two people shot, a woman in her early 30s and a man in his late 30s. Both were taken to UMC where the woman was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.
The man was stable in critical condition.
The victims and suspect were roommates, Metro said. The suspect had been drinking with the woman earlier in the night, but later became belligerent. The other roommate arrived, and he and the woman had to restrain the suspect.
Later the suspect went into a bedroom for a while, then came out with a gun and shot both victims, Metro said.
No one else was in the house. It was not known how many shots had been fired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.